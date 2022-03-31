MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of firing shots during a high school football game on Oct. 15th of last year has been arrested.

Mobile Police say Hezekiah Belfon was arrested Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Florida.

Mobile police say he fired a gun into a crowd of people at the stadium. Five people were hurt. The victims include two adults and three juveniles, ranging in age from 15-17.

Beflon turned 20-years-old in January. He was 19 at the time of the crime. Mobile Police also arrested 19-year-old Jai Scott last year and a 17-year-old in connection to the football game violence.

The shooting happened during Vigor-Williamson game. Mobile police said thousands were in attendance celebrating Vigor’s Homecoming.

Police have been looking for Belfon since October 18th.

Multiple shots were fired during the fourth quarter of the high school football game. Mobile police have said in court the shooting was gang-related.

Police also revealed in court, cameras at Ladd showed the three suspects were seen leaving the stadium after the third quarter and sitting in Scott’s car to smoke. Police said in a court hearing Belfon and the juvenile both took their guns out of the car and brought them inside the stadium after the metal detectors had been taken down.

After this shooting, the Mobile County Public School System announced they were cutting ties with Ladd-Peebles stadium and would no longer host any events at the stadium.