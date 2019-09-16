Man accused of encouraging attack on Spring Hill officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Semmes man is accused of trying to get others to jump a Spring Hill College campus officer. Keante Jones turned himself in Sunday for an incident that happened on September 1.

Spring Hill College officials say Jones, who is not a student, came on campus to attend a party. They say Jones and group of people he was with got into a fight with some Spring Hill students. Campus police were dispatched to the apartments.

College officials say one of Jones’ friends was being detained when Jones claimed he was a Mobile Police Officer and was encouraging people to jump the campus officer. Jones is not a Mobile Police Officer.

Jones is charged with inciting to riot, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.

Jones has been released from jail. His next court date is scheduled for September 30.