MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday, who had several felony warrants in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and burglaries on January 30, according to the release.

Princeton Ealey, 29, was charged with “numerous outstanding warrants.” Police identified Ealey on Stephens Road at around 9:30 p.m. Ealey was designated as a “be on the lookout” suspect.

The charges are:

seven counts of third-degree burglary into an unoccupied building

two counts of no insurance

speeding

two counts of driving with learners permit only

two counts of first degree theft of property

first degree receiving stolen property

failure to show vehicle registration

Police said the multiple break-ins and burglaries happened at Sunbelt Crushing on Wolf Ridge Road.