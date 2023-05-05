MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday, who had several felony warrants in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and burglaries on January 30, according to the release.
Princeton Ealey, 29, was charged with “numerous outstanding warrants.” Police identified Ealey on Stephens Road at around 9:30 p.m. Ealey was designated as a “be on the lookout” suspect.
The charges are:
- seven counts of third-degree burglary into an unoccupied building
- two counts of no insurance
- speeding
- two counts of driving with learners permit only
- two counts of first degree theft of property
- first degree receiving stolen property
- failure to show vehicle registration
Police said the multiple break-ins and burglaries happened at Sunbelt Crushing on Wolf Ridge Road.