Man accused of calling in “nuclear bomb” threat to Mobile FBI office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is being held in the Baldwin County jail after federal authorities claim he called the Mobile FBI office with a “nuclear bomb” threat. According to a federal criminal complaint, 31-year-old Walt Ward called the Mobile FBI office downtown last Friday, March 19th. According to the complaint “Ward repeatedly said the phrase: “nuclear bomb, come find me.”

The document said Ward was coming to the FBI office because he wanted to talk and had information he wanted to give agents. Agents believed this could be a serious threat. When Ward arrived at the office 30 minutes later he was taken into custody. The complaint adds Ward has a history of contacting a number of law enforcement agencies with threats and or conspiracy theories. Ward is being held in the Baldwin County Jail presently without bond.