MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of burglarizing four businesses in Mobile has been arrested, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.
Keith Oneal, 56, is accused of burglarizing Cheetah Laundry, Azalea Laundry, a Government Boulevard Exxon Gas Station and a Moffett Road Piggly Wiggly. The exact locations of the businesses are:
- Cheetah Laundry – 4701 Airport Blvd
- Azalea Laundry – 322 Azalea Road
- Exxon Gas Station – 3948 Government Blvd
- Piggly Wiggly – 4720 Moffett Road
The release said officers finished their investigation Tuesday and made the arrest.
Oneal faces four felony counts including burglary and criminal mischief. In total, Oneal’s charges include:
- Burglary (x3)
- Criminal mischief
- Theft of property
- Possession of drug paraphernalia