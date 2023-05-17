MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of burglarizing four businesses in Mobile has been arrested, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Keith Oneal, 56, is accused of burglarizing Cheetah Laundry, Azalea Laundry, a Government Boulevard Exxon Gas Station and a Moffett Road Piggly Wiggly. The exact locations of the businesses are:

Cheetah Laundry – 4701 Airport Blvd

Azalea Laundry – 322 Azalea Road

Exxon Gas Station – 3948 Government Blvd

Piggly Wiggly – 4720 Moffett Road

The release said officers finished their investigation Tuesday and made the arrest.

Oneal faces four felony counts including burglary and criminal mischief. In total, Oneal’s charges include: