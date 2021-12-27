Man accused of breaking into cars at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers responded to a call in reference to an unknown subject pulling on vehicle doors at an apartment complex just after 3 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

According to MPD, when officers arrived at Glen Arbor Apartments they saw Deanta Dubose, 18, running through the apartment complex toward the woods.

The officers were able to locate Dubose and detained him. The officers determined that Dubose had broken into multiple vehicles and removed personal items from them, according to MPD.

Dubose is charged with unlawful breaking and entering, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, and having no pistol permit.

