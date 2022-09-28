WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were looking for after a home invasion and shooting that happened in Citronelle, was arrested in Washington County.

Dylan Adams was arrested in Washington County on Sept. 27 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about Adams’s whereabouts. Deputies said he was arrested just north of Citronelle without problems.

Adams was accused by officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of breaking into a Citronelle home and shooting two people in the face, leaving one of them in critical condition. Deputies were also looking for Shelbie Byrd, 31, in connection with the crime and arrested her on Sept. 26.

Byrd was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. Adams had warrants out of the MCSO for first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and violation of probation warrants. WCSO also had a warrant out for Adams for probation revocation.