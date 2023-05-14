MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was shot after a domestic violence incident Sunday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.
According to MPD, officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving a shooting around 1:27 a.m. on Forrest Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered her residence, shot her new boyfriend, assaulted her and then fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.