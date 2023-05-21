SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brenton McVay, 37, and charged him with first-degree assault, but not for reportedly accidentally shooting and killing his twin brother Trenton, but for allegedly injuring a third man when pistol-whipping him.

Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office report that Brenton, Trenton, and another man got into an argument Friday, May 12.

According to investigators, a man began yelling at the brothers that night, and they came outside and began arguing with him.

Brenton pulled out a gun after he was stabbed by the third man, and began beating him with a gun according to investigators. The gun went off hurting him and killing his brother, but the third man who was shot in the hand will not face any charges according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, McVay will have a bond hearing Monday morning.

This case has been sent over to a grand jury.