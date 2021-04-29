Man accused of abducting toddlers wanted for violating bond

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of beating his wife and later abducting his two children. He’s wanted again for violating the conditions of his bond.

James Carl Caballero was arrested earlier this month in Irvington after allegedly abducting his children. MCSO took him into custody following a brief stand-off with law enforcement. A judge granted him bond on the condition of no contact with the victim. Caballero is wanted again for a violation of that bond.

According to court documents, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to revoke Caballero’s bond Thursday. Those documents show Caballero was sending text messages to his wife, the victim of the crime he was out on bond for. Documents show he initially pretended to be someone else over text message, and once his identity was discovered in person, he became violent.

Documents say there was additional criminal conduct discovered, but those cases are still under investigation.

MCSO is looking for JAMES CABALLERO. if anyone has information as to his whereabouts please call 251-574-8633. #crimetips #teamsheriff pic.twitter.com/2G1Es2BL3v — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) April 29, 2021

A judge has revoked Caballero’s bond. His bond was initially set at $82,500.

If you know where Caballero is, you’re urged to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.