MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of setting a woman up to be raped in Semmes has pleaded not guilty to his charges, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Elijah Maddox Persons, 18, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual torture, first-degree robbery, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. According to an arrest report, Persons was contacted by the female victim to purchase some marijuana. Persons allegedly put her in touch with a friend of his to make the sale.

The female contacted the friend via Snapchat and made arrangements to meet near Whitestone Drive and Wards Lane. The victim said that the man didn’t come out of a home or vehicle but “came out of the woods.” The man then got in her car, pulled out a gun, demanded her belongings and sexually assaulted her. Afterward, the man gave her the car keys back, and she went to a gas station to call the police.

Detectives with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located Persons where he was working off of Spice Pond Road in Semmes. Persons did not provide the name of the man he put in contact with the female. Persons and the female described the man as a tall white man with blonde curly hair. Persons was not able to give any other information to detectives besides the man’s Snapchat username.

Persons allegedly refused to cooperate with detectives to open his phone and provide information. Detectives said they believed Persons was intentionally trying to “conceal information due to his level of involvement in the circumstances.” Persons’ phone was taken by detectives.