MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was taken to Springhill Medical Center Thursday afternoon after, the man claimed, he was accidentally shot in the leg by his wife, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The man said that his wife was trying to put her handgun in her purse when she dropped it, leading to the gun going off and accidentally shooting him in the leg. He arrived at Springhill Medical Center just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police have not announced any arrests in this case and have also not announced any further investigation.

