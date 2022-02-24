MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association visited a local elementary school Thursday to celebrate Mardi Gras with community service.

The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Community Service Day visited Just 4 Developmental Lab, MCPSS only 4-year-old Pre-K for this special Mardi Gras celebration.

The MAMGA Queen and King and Junior King and Queen read to the children and shared special stories and advice.

Community service is at the center of their organization.

Mackenzie Crosby the Junior Queen said, “Since the pandemic, we haven’t been able to be around people as much as we would like to, so to be able to come out today and be around the children just means a lot.”

They also showed the kids representation in Mardi Gras and how important that representation is.

Her most gracious majesty, Queen Myea Rice said, “It is okay to be you, authentically and you don’t have to alter very much about yourself to be considered royalty and I’m grateful for the opportunity to push that message.”

This royalty preaching the message that’s there’s more to Mardi Gras than parades and beads, inspiring this group of children to go for their dreams.

“I’ve always dreamed of being king and holding this position since I was a child, I remember times telling my grandmother and my parents that I would be king and to actually be able to be in this position, it’s something I would never trade for the world.” said King Elexis I Richard Edwards Jr,