MAMGA Grand Marshal holding financial literacy event at Blount High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 Grand Marshal of the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association has declared financial literacy as a platform issue during the Mardi Gras season. Kenneth Kelly is hosting a symposium at Blount High School targeting seniors and small business owners.

Kelly, chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank, plans to debut a 48-minute film on economics and politics by Retune Films.

“HAPI 2020”, shows the importance of family to the success of the community, according to a news release issued by 2016 MAMGA Grand Marshal Marcus Catchings.

Following the independent screening, Kelly and others will answer questions.

The film will be shown Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. The public is invited.

