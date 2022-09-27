MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today.

According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many times before being purchased by the current family in the 1960s.

The hotel is home to underground tunnels that are thought to have been used by the soldiers in the Confederate army during the Civil War. These were possibly used as hiding places for the soldiers.

Malaga Inn is allegedly home to a ghostly woman who has been seen pacing the balcony of room 007. Other guests claim to have seen the Chandeliers swinging and lights turning themselves on and off.

Also on the list are infamous hotels, including the Stanley Hotel and the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast. These are the rankings for the Best Haunted Hotels:

Fainting Goat Island Inn — Nichols, N.Y. The Stanley Hotel — Estes Park, Colo. The Marshall House — Savannah, Ga. Hotel Saranac — Saranac Lake, N.Y. Union State Hotel — Nashville, Tenn. Malaga Inn — Mobile, Ala. The Mizpah Hotel — Tonopah, Nev. 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa — Eureka Springs, Ark. Admiral Fell Inn — Baltimore, Md. Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast — Fall River, Mass.

WKRG News 5 has more on the hauntings of the Malaga Inn. Join us on Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. on-air and online for a Halloween special that will include a trip under the hotel inside what is believed to be a bunker used during the Civil War. We will walk you through the history of the inn and the family that’s taken care of the hotel for generations. So, it’s up to you to decide, how haunted is the Malaga Inn? Will you see some ghostly figures on your next visit?