MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Cancer Society started Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks to unite communities in the fight against the deadly disease, and on Oct. 28 walkers from all across the Gulf Coast will come together at Spanish Plaza Park to help raise money to fund the groundbreaking cancer research and patient services funded by the ACS.

Making Strides is the largest network of Breast Cancer events in the nation, and they are solely focused on raising funds for research, plus critical patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

And it all relies on people like you.

Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. The walk starts at 8 a.m. WKRG News 5 is a proud partner of the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk. Rose Ann Haven will emcee, and you’ll find WKRG staff walking beside you.

Register and donate here.

Join the fight against cancer. We look forward to seeing you there.