Making Strides Against Breast Cancer takes on pirate twist during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of South Alabama event will look different this year.

Instead of the traditional walk in downtown Mobile, participants will decorate their vehicles for a drive thru celebration with a pirate twist. The theme is “PROTECT THE CHEST.”

You are encouraged to wear pink and decorate your car. There’s a contest for the best decorated vehicle. Help the American Cancer Society “PROTECT THE CHEST” on October 31st from 8 until 9 a.m. at the U.S.S. Alabama

WKRG’s Rose Ann Haven made the announcement during the virtual Pink Premier Party Wednesday night on Zoom.

Jennifer Patton, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, discussed why it is so important for everyone to participate despite the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Everybody’s story is different, but cancer sucks. It’s so hard. Treatments are hard. Emotions are all over the board and tensions are high. Cancer’s not selective and it doesn’t care what you look like or how much money you make and it’s affecting families everywhere,” said Patton.

For more information on how you can participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of South Alabama 2020 and help “PROTECT THE CHEST,” go to makingstrideswalk.org/mobileal.

