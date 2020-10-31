Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event happening Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the biggest charity events of the year is happening today and it’s completely changed for 2020. This year’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” event won’t be a walk downtown.

This year it will be a drive-through event. Participants will be decorating their vehicles and many will come in costume. The celebration will include “Protect the Chest” pirate-themed costumes and a car decorating contest. As is tradition, WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven will emcee the event. It’s happening at 8 this morning at Battleship Memorial Park.