Make-A-Wish Alabama parade for 12-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile, Visit Mobile, the Downtown Mobile Alliance, and several businesses have teamed up to thank the linemen who came to Mobile in the wake of Hurricane Sally to restore power.

The campaign, 'Thank You Linemen,' is underway in several different cities where the linemen came from. It is a way to thank the men and women who came from all over to the Gulf Coast to restore power to the citizens of the Gulf Coast. The campaign was created to thank them and invite them back to "enjoy a city completely restored and ready for visitors."