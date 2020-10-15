Make-A-Wish Alabama parade for 12-year-old

Mobile County

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday was a big day for local wish kid “Ava.”

Make-A-Wish partnered with Shell Chemical in Saraland to give her a big surprise.

Ava’s wish was to go to Hawaii and she’s getting just that! The 12-year-old was also honored with a parade where the community showed out to show her some love.  

Congrats, Ava! Have fun in Hawaii.

