Make-A-Wish Alabama parade for 12-year-old

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday was a big day for local wish kid “Ava.”
Make-A-Wish partnered with Shell Chemical in Saraland to give her a big surprise.
Ava’s wish was to go to Hawaii and she’s getting just that! The 12-year-old was also honored with a parade where the community showed out to show her some love.
Congrats, Ava! Have fun in Hawaii.
