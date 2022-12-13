MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile church continues its tradition of giving this year but they need your help. “Walk by Faith Christian Ministry” in Mobile gives away dozens of bikes every year. Walk by Faith has been holding its “Make a Child Smile” event every year for nearly a decade.

The next bike giveaway is coming up on December 23rd at 10 in the morning at their Texas street church. They will be giving away 200 bikes. Their church is in a neighborhood that has several people dealing with poverty. “Make a Child Smile” started when Pastor Dominic Grant said he saw four children outside his office window trying to all ride one bike at once. It’s a tradition that they keep alive through hard work and perseverance. This year made additionally challenged by inflation.

“The volume is so high and bikes are so expensive it’s hard to find a bike for less than 100 bucks we thought we’d be able to get a lot on Black Friday but they’re not even shipping a lot of bikes,” said Pastor Grant. He says they can’t replace the smiles on the faces of kids. They want to remind people to bring birth certificates and ID’s next Friday and they’re still looking for donations to the cause. Grant says a big donor has been SA Recycling in Chickasaw. For more information on how to donate you can call Pastor Dominic Grant at 251-581-4887.