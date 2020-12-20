“Make a Child Smile” bike giveaway happening days before Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile church’s traditional day of giving back is happening this week. Members of Walk By Faith Christian Ministries are holding their annual “Make a Child Smile” event this Wednesday morning starting at 10, December 23rd. This is some video from 2017.

This year they’ll be giving away bikes, groceries, and hot meals for people in need around the church located at 1110 Texas Street. “Make a Child Smile” has been a tradition for this congregation for the past several years. In years past, Mobile’s Police Chief and other members of the department have helped with the distribution.