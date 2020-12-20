“Make a Child Smile” bike giveaway happening days before Christmas

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile church’s traditional day of giving back is happening this week. Members of Walk By Faith Christian Ministries are holding their annual “Make a Child Smile” event this Wednesday morning starting at 10, December 23rd. This is some video from 2017.

This year they’ll be giving away bikes, groceries, and hot meals for people in need around the church located at 1110 Texas Street. “Make a Child Smile” has been a tradition for this congregation for the past several years. In years past, Mobile’s Police Chief and other members of the department have helped with the distribution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories