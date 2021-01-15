‘Major’ water line broken in Prichard, some residents without water

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Some residents in Prichard are without water Friday evening because a “contractor broke a major water line,” according to the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board.

WKRG News 5 sent a crew to the area and found a gushing fire hydrant at Main Street and Wasson Avenue.

An alert posted on the agency’s website says “crews are now working diligently to repair the problem.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to the City of Prichard around 5 p.m. We were told the city was just hearing about the break.

One person who called our newsroom said she had been without water since around 2 p.m.

