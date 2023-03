Update: The wreck has been cleared by congestion remained by 1:15 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said a “major crash” just before noon Tuesday closed I-10 eastbound near the Wallace Tunnel.

From the ALGO Traffic camera livestream, you could see crews working a wreck at the tunnel entrance.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.