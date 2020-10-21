Major crash on US 45 in both directions near Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to ALGO Mobile a major accident was reported on US 45.
The crash is reportedly blocking both lanes, so you are asked to find a different route.
