Major crash on US 45 in both directions near Citronelle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- All of our lives are different because of the coronavirus pandemic, even the lives of our kids. But how much is it affecting the youngest kids?

Cherish Lombard is sharing her personal story, thinking a lot of parents may be able to relate. She says she and her husband kept their 2-year-old son home with them for months during the pandemic. When they finally felt comfortable taking him into a store, they were surprised to see how excited he got! Cherish says it made her wonder how the pandemic could affect young children long term, and if there's anything parents can do about it.