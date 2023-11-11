MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue are responding after a significant crash on I-65 Southbound early Saturday morning. It happened at about 4 Saturday morning on I-65 southbound between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street.

The ALGO Traffic map indicates it was a crash involving a vehicle fire on the Interstate. I-65 is closed southbound in that area just north and south of Airport Boulevard. It’s not clear what may have led to the crash or how many people may have been hurt. We’ve reached out to Mobile Fire Rescue and officials with the Mobile Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.