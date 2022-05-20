UPDATE (2:25 p.m.) — ALGO Traffic reports most lanes have been re-opened following the crash. At this time, only the right shoulder is blocked.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALGO Traffic reports a major crash on I-10 near the Virginia Street exit has blocked all lanes on the eastbound side.

At this time it is wise to find an alternate route to get around this crash. No injuries have been reported at this time. ALGO predicts the crash will be cleared by 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will update you if anything changes.