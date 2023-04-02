UPDATE 7:30 am: The ALGO traffic map indicates the crash event has been cleared.

UPDATE 6:40 am: The ALGO traffic map indicates at least one lane of travel is now open

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with ALEA sent this news release early Sunday morning.

A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m. Sunday, April 2, has caused a lane closure. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 14 mile marker in the Theodore area of Mobile County are still currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

A traffic camera feed shows the interstate closed with no traffic coming through the eastbound side but we can’t tell from the image what sorts of vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.