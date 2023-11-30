UPDATE (8:40 p.m.): According to officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, nobody was injured in the fire that started around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist those who were displaced by the fire.

MFRD cannot confirm the cause of the fire, which is now under investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is live at Maison De Ville Apartments after a fire started around 7 p.m. Thursday.

We will provide updates as we learn more information.

