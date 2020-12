MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wind Creek Casino went on a shopping spree Monday for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

WKRG News 5’s Gabby Easterwood and Devon Walsh joined Wind Creek Casino’s best of their best to go on a shopping spree at Tillman’s Corner Walmart. It was a fun and heartwarming experience to get to help out children in the community. The shopping spree filled up four carts!

The toy drive ends on Dec. 11, so be sure to get your toys in by then!

