Magic Moments surprises Princess Paisley with a trip to Disney World

THEODORE, ALA. (WKRG) – Magic Moments hosted their Annual Port City Clay Shoot at Taylor Creek Sporting Clays earlier today where one girl was surprised with a trip to Disney World. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson witnessed this magical moment.

Paisley’s mother, Lynn Box, expressed how this trip couldn’t have been possible without magic moments.

“Having a special needs child is always difficult monetary wise to do the things you want to do for her because you have to spend a lot of it on medical,” Lynn explained. “So Magic Moments providing this for her is just phenomenal.”

Princess Paisley learned how to wave, stand and act like a princess today.

“I am super excited for her she loves princesses and this is literally a magic moment for her,” Lynn expresses.

Magic Moments is a wish-granting organization dedicated to children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses. Kimberly Etherton, Mobile Regional Director, described how important their jobs are.

“There are two things that really sets us apart from other wish-granting organizations the first is that we are only in Alabama,” Kimberly said. “The Beyond the Moments program where we invite all of our children and their families back to come and stay connected with us and other families who might be going through similar things.”

