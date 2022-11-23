MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parades, football and news. WKRG News 5 will be showing many things you may want to have on your TV while cooking your Thanksgiving Day meal. The schedule for News 5 is listed below.

9 a.m.

Start your morning off with the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that will be live out of New York City. Giant balloons, floats and performers will roll down the streets starting at 9 a.m..

11:30 a.m.

After the parade, get ready for some NFL football! The Buffalo Bills (7-3) will be taking on the Detroit Lions (4-6) at Ford Field in Detroit.

3 p.m.

Following the NFL game, WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick and Simone Eli will host the ‘Battle for Braggin’ Rights’ Iron Bowl Special. The 87th Iron Bowl will be played on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The special will air again Saturday at noon.

4 p.m.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard will anchor ‘The 4 on 5.’ Cherish will give you the most recent Mobile news to keep you in the know.

5 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Catch WKRG’s normal news coverage Thursday afternoon in between your post-Thanksgiving dinner nap.