Lynwood Healthcare and Rehab Center in Mobile confirms COVID-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lynwood Healthcare and Rehab Center has confirmed it has residents and an employee who have tested positive for COVID-19. The center did not say how many residents have been infected.

In a statement on their website, the center said it is working with the Alabama Department of Health and officials from the CDC and has implemented precautionary measures, including strict limits on visitation.

Lynwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation is just 3.3 miles away from Crowne Health Care, where another COVID-19 outbreak has happened. Nine of their residents and one employee who tested positive for COVID-19 are dead due to COVID-19.

Read the full statement below.

We want to inform you that Lynwood Nursing Home has residents and a team member who have tested positive for COVID-19. We have been in touch with the Alabama Department of Health, as well as officials at the CDC. We are working closely with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance. We have been in touch with the loved ones of all those who have been impacted, and will continue to do so on a regular basis.

Our Center implemented precautionary and preparedness measures early– all in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines- including strict limitations on visitation. Limits on visitation will continue, per guidance from the CDC, and we are working hard to make sure residents can still connect with their loved ones by phone, text, or video chat.

We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our center and our community. Our infection control procedures are in compliance with the CDC and Alabama Dept. of Health guidance. Our nursing staff is educated and understands the healthcare protocols for the COVID-19 quarantine and all emergency situations.

During any emergency situation such as this one, the safety of our patients and residents is our first priority. Our goal is this situation, as in all others, is the provision of exceptional healthcare. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Diversicare Care Line at (888) 508-9774 (choose option Covid19), which is available 24/7 to address your questions.

We are grateful for the support of our wonderful residents and their families, our heroic staff, and our great community. Thank you.

