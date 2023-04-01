Chick-fil-A has long been revered as one of the best drive thru experiences, but a new report shows others may be catching up. (Getty)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from Stacker has named the top 50 lowest-paying jobs in the Mobile metro area.

According to an analysis from the Pew Research Center, the percentage of people who live in the middle class dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic played a big part in the financial strain on middle-class adults.

As of May 2021, the lowest-paying job in Mobile was fast food worker. The annual salary in Mobile is $19,520 whereas nationally it is $26,060. There are roughly 3,450 fast-food employees in Mobile, according to the report. Workers in the San Jose, Calif. metro make the most in the industry at $37,090

School bus drivers had the second-lowest paying jobs in Mobile with an annual salary of $19,930. The national salary is $38,750. Bus drivers in the Elkhart, Ind. metro area make the most at $55,400.