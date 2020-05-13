Lowest Gas Prices expected this Memorial Day since the recession

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Have you noticed how LOW gas prices are over the past weeks? As more people are staying indoors gas prices are dramatically decreasing.

We haven’t seen gas prices this low since the last recession more than a decade ago. In fact, prices for a gallon of gas are a dollar and a half less than this time last year!

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Patrick De Haan, Head of petroleum analyst at Gas Buddy, about how the gas market has been affected by COVID-19.

“Our average price in Mobile is at about a dollar 50,” De Haan explained.

He says we typically see prices go up around Memorial Day weekend but he says that won’t be the case this year.

“This could be the cheapest Memorial Day in terms of gas prices since Memorial Day of 2003,” De Haan said. “We are looking at some of the lowest gas prices- even as we recover.”

Commodities are mainly influenced by supply and demand. With more people staying indoors the demand aspect has gone down.

“Though they are starting to perk back up, gas prices will still remain well below their pre corona levels for quite some time,” De Haan said.

Over the next 6 months he anticipate companies to adapt to social distancing habits. This could impact the demand long-term.

“I don’t think where there is any scenario where we fully see gas prices recover,” De Haan said. “There are so many behavior changes that are happening now that may basically stick for quite some time.”

These low prices could last for several months before we get anywhere close to where we were before the pandemic.

