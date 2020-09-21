Lowe’s Mobile passes out free cleaning supplies to long lines of cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many are still cleaning up from Hurricane Sally. Amidst the cleanup efforts, the home improvement store, Lowe’s, offered buckets of free cleaning supplies to those affected by Hurricane Sally.

Dozens were waiting in line at the Lowe’s just off of the I-65 Service Road for one of the buckets of supplies. Cars wrapped around the building. One woman told WKRG News 5 she was waiting for 45 minutes.

The line stretched from the Lowe’s, around the I-65 Service Road to nearly the Bebo’s gas station at Airport Boulevard.

The company announced they would be handing out buckets filled with supplies, like gloves, flashlights, batteries, trash bags, and water.

By the time WKRG News 5 arrived, cleaning supplies were already gone, and employees were only handing out water. The line was longer than the amount of water they had left.

Lowe’s says they have sent more than 4,600 trucks to Gulf Coast stores the past few weeks to provide emergency supplies.

According to store employees, they gave all of the buckets of supplies away in just two hours.

LATEST STORIES: