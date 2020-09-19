Lowe’s Mobile, Eastern Shore, and Pensacola locations distributing free cleanup supplies

(WKRG) — Lowe’s in Mobile, the Eastern Shore, and Pensacola areas are distributing free cleanup supplies in the wake of Sally, while supplies last. The distribution will begin Monday at 11 AM.
Free buckets of clean up supplies are available for residents.
The locations include Lowe’s of Mobile at I-65 service road, Lowe’s of West Mobile at Airport Blvd, Lowe’s of SW Mobile on Rangeline Road, Lowe’s of Daphne at Frederick Blvd in Daphne, Lowe’s of Gulf Breeze at Tiger Park Lane in Gulf Breeze, Lowe’s of Pensacola at Airport Blvd, Lowe’s of SW Blvd at West Fairfield Drive, and Lowe’s of Ensley at West Nine Mile Road.
The locations at West Mobile and Gulf Breeze are offering interviews for volunteers.
