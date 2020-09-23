Lowe’s in Mobile, Daphne, Pensacola to offer second round of free cleanup supplies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Home improvement store Lowe’s will be handing out more cleaning supplies Friday.

The store had a distribution on Monday, the location on the I-65 Service Road in Mobile saw long lines of people hoping to snag one of the buckets of cleaning supplies. Supplies were handed out in two hours.

Several Lowe’s locations in Alabama and Florida will offer free cleanup supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Sally on Friday. Supplies will be distributed with a drive-thru process and will begin at 8 a.m. Friday morning while supplies last. 600 free buckets of cleaning supplies will be handed out at each event.

Lowe’s of SW Mobile

4401 Rangeline Road

Mobile, Ala. 36619

Lowe’s of Daphne

29645 Frederick Blvd.

Daphne, Ala. 36526

Lowe’s of SW Pensacola

4301 West Fairfield Drive

Pensacola, Fla. 32505

LATEST STORIES