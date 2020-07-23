Love U Love U Day moves to Ladd

An important charity event in Mobile will go on this year, but with some big coronavirus related changes.

The Love U Love Day will be a drive-thru affair.

It’s the fifth year for the event, that has been held at The Grounds and other locales. This year, the drive-thru giveaway will take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. While previous events have centered on school supplies, this year volunteers will hand out boxes of fruit, vegetables and dairy products.

According to one of the organizers Bridget Goff Archer, the event hopes to help four to five-thousand families.

“We are loading their trunks up with love,” Archer said. “We will adhere to the COVID-19 CDC guIdelines. Our volunteers will have on PPE and we will practice social distancing.”

H&S Commercial and Industrial Supplies and Services LLC, Nicks Law Firm, and Trinity Kid Learning Center are the major sponsors.

The event takes place this Saturday, July 25, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and running until supplies are out.