Comedian Louis CK is scheduled to perform at the Mobile Saenger Theater in January 2023.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Comedian Louis CK is coming to the Mobile Saenger Theater in January. In his long career, CK has released nearly a dozen stand-up specials. He has also created, written for, directed and stared in two Peabody Award-winning shows, Louie and Horace.

CK’s most recent major award came in April, when he took home a Grammy for best comedy album for his special, “Sincerely Louis CK,” in which he poked fun at sexual misconduct claims brought against him by five women in 2017.

CK is scheduled to perform at the Mobile Saenger on Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $35.

CK previously performed in Mobile to a sold-out audience in 2020.