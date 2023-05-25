PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond was set at $190,000 for the man arrested in connection to the deadly Lotus Gentlemen’s Club shooting this month. Harold Lee Miller was charged with murder and two counts of first degree assault Thursday.

Jaquell Graham died in the shooting on Sunday, May 14. Two other people were injured in the shooting, but have since been released from the hospital.

WKRG spoke with Graham’s brother, Marquis Blevins, who told News 5 he was happy to hear there was an arrest.

“God sits high but look mighty low,” said Blevins. “With all said, they got who did it for the ones who cornered and murdered my brother, you know, all is forgiven, I’ll let God whoop on you for now.”

Detective Robert Martin with Prichard Police said they are still searching for Raheem D’Angelo Catlin and DeAngelo Antwan Miller for questioning.

Miller’s preliminary hearing is set for July 26.