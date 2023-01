MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People traveling along Lott Road will have to find a new route beginning Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Alabama Department of Transportation undergo a “bridge replacement project,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile Traffic.

The project will be between Malone Road and Gulfcrest Road. This will also be the detour route as made available in a photo provided by Mobile Traffic.

AL DOT did not offer any additional details in reference to how long the project will take.