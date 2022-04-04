MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department confirmed a sewer overflow occurred due to a lift station power failure.

Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to a sewer overflow on Saturday, April 2 at 4300 Dauphin Island Parkway. Sewer overflows, often called Sanitary Sewer Overflows happen when untreated wastewater is discharged from sanitary sewers into the environment before it reaches a treatment facility.

MCHD said about 1000 gallons of wastewater overflowed as a result of a lift station failure. The overflow reached Perch Creek. MAWSS crews have restored power and made the necessary repairs at the location.

MCHD says, Dr. Kevin Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises citizens in this area to take precautions when encountering any standing water related to this overflow. Those who have come in contact with standing wastewater should wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Any citizens using Perch Creek for recreational purposes should take precautions because of the overflow. All seafood harvested from the creek should be cooked thoroughly before consumption and wash your hands after cleaning seafood before food prep.