MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles area to Mobile” and other cities. The DOJ said the organization used juveniles who “ferried bulk amounts of marijuana” to Mobile and other cities on plane flights.

The couriers would then bring “hundreds of thousands” of dollars in drug proceeds back to California for the organization.

The DOJ said Torres gave a “coconspirator” 20 pounds of marijuana, $60,000 in cash and a gun at a hotel in Mobile in October 2018. Torres then flew to California with $8,000. Narcotics agents caught the “coconspirator” in November 2018.

In June 2020, agents caught Torres with $60,000 in cash at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. The money was hidden in the lining of Torres’ checked luggage. Torres admitted to moving the money to California in “furtherance of drug trafficking.”

A United States district judge also ordered Torres to serve three years of supervised release following her prison time. Torres will undergo “drug testing and treatment” as well as pay $100 in special assessments.