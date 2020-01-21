Looking into new arrests made after decades worth of backlogged rape kits tested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is taking a deeper look into new arrests made after decades worth of backlogged rape kits have been tested.

Thanks to $1.9 million in grants from the Department of Justice, 757 old rape kits in Mobile were tested. Of those kits tested, 139 have gotten hits in CODIS, a national database that stores DNA information.

That resulted in four new arrests. Three of those cases are set to go to trial in the next few months.

Roderick Williams, Lorenzo Green, and Frederick Tate have all been indicted for rapes that happened in the late 1990s. The trial for Williams is set to start on Monday.

Detectives are hopeful to bring justice for their alleged victims. “We hope this brings them a lot of closure and they’re able to rest a little easier,” said Lt. Matthew James, Special Victims Unit Commander.

One of the rape kits came back matching Timothy Lee Robinson for the rape of a three-year-old that happened in 1989. While a grand jury indicted Robinson, the case had to be dismissed. Robinson was 17 at the time of the alleged crime. Alabama state law says the case must be handled in juvenile court, but the case cannot be tried in juvenile court because it lost jurisdiction when Robinson turned 21.

In total, Mobile Police got hits on 139 of the kits that were tested, 43 of those are still active investigations.

