Looking for that cool Christmas gift? A west Mobile hobby store’s high tech market is hot!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for that last-minute Christmas Gift? When’s the last time you visited a hobby store?

A lot of hobbies have gone high tech in the U.S. If you don’t believe it, visit HobbyTown USA. It’s an RC paradise, remote control cars, boats, planes, and even Jets.

Ed Jackett is a retired pilot, but he still flies, only he’s on the ground as his RC Jet takes off into the wild blue yonder.

A few weeks back a visited Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile, Robert’s newfound fame is becoming the fastest RC driver in his family.

So, whatever your budget, whatever the age, get off that computer, get yourself a hobby and watch it take off!

