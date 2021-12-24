Looking back on 2021: WKRG’s most popular stories of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the past 12 months WKRG News 5 has covered news all across the gulf coast, from national stories to those right here in our backyard.

We’ve complied a list of our top stories from each month to mark the end of 2021.

January

Towards the end of January, Facebook experienced a mass glitch that logged everyone out of their profiles. Facebook later blamed a configuration change for all the logouts.

February

Two people were found dead in a house fire in North Mobile that destroyed the house. The two people were announced later on as being the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy.

March

Seven university students in Bolivia died after a railing collapsed. Three students were have said to died instantly, while four died after being taken to the hospital.

April

The Alabama Star ID deadline was announced as Oct. 1, 2021. Alabamians must have the star on their ID in order to travel on domestic flights.

May

A woman was arrested after her phone was allegedly found with child pornography on it. There was also a video on the phone of her sexually assaulting a boy, according to officials.

June

National Doughnut day was held on Jun 4, 2021. Four places were giving out free doughnuts on that day!

July

The world went crazy this year during the summer Olympics when Simone Biles dropped out of the gymnastic competition. The Russian team ended up winning the team portion of the competition.

August

Back in August, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category four storm on the Louisiana gulf coast. Ida made landfall with 150 mph winds.

September

A body was found around the Tillmans Corner Walmart back in September. Many people who had been following the Gabby Petito case suspected the body to be the of Brian Laundries, but it was not.

October

Biloxi police said a man took a bookbag that was found in a shopping cart at a Walmart, claiming his wife left it at the store, and then went on a shopping spree using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

November

The leader of a $24 million drug operation got off the streets of Mobile, and is potentially off to prison for several decades.

December

A U.S. Air Force plane appeared stuck under an I-10 overpass in Santa Rosa County near Milton on Friday, Dec. 17.

Thank you for choosing WKRG for local coverage you can count on!