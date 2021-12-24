Looking back on 2021: WKRG’s most popular stories of the year

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the past 12 months WKRG News 5 has covered news all across the gulf coast, from national stories to those right here in our backyard.

We’ve complied a list of our top stories from each month to mark the end of 2021.

January

  1. Mystery mass logout has Facebook users wondering why

Towards the end of January, Facebook experienced a mass glitch that logged everyone out of their profiles. Facebook later blamed a configuration change for all the logouts.

February

  1. Two Dead in Happy Hill fire that destroyed home, damaged another

Two people were found dead in a house fire in North Mobile that destroyed the house. The two people were announced later on as being the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy.

March

  1. Seven students dead after balcony collapses during assembly

Seven university students in Bolivia died after a railing collapsed. Three students were have said to died instantly, while four died after being taken to the hospital.

April

  1. Star ID deadline for Alabama approaching

The Alabama Star ID deadline was announced as Oct. 1, 2021. Alabamians must have the star on their ID in order to travel on domestic flights.

May

  1. Child porn found on cell phone leads to sexual assault arrest

A woman was arrested after her phone was allegedly found with child pornography on it. There was also a video on the phone of her sexually assaulting a boy, according to officials.

June

  1. Friday is National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

National Doughnut day was held on Jun 4, 2021. Four places were giving out free doughnuts on that day!

July

  1. Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

The world went crazy this year during the summer Olympics when Simone Biles dropped out of the gymnastic competition. The Russian team ended up winning the team portion of the competition.

August

  1. Tropical Storm Ida forms in the Caribbean, landfall likely Sunday on the Gulf Coast

Back in August, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category four storm on the Louisiana gulf coast. Ida made landfall with 150 mph winds.

September

  1. Mobile police presence near Tillman’s Corner Walmart

A body was found around the Tillmans Corner Walmart back in September. Many people who had been following the Gabby Petito case suspected the body to be the of Brian Laundries, but it was not.

October

  1. Man claims bookbag left in Walmart shopping cart was his wife’s, goes on shopping spree with stolen credit card, police say

Biloxi police said a man took a bookbag that was found in a shopping cart at a Walmart, claiming his wife left it at the store, and then went on a shopping spree using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

November

  1. $24 million drug empire crumbles: Kingpin cops to 4,000 kilos of cocaine

The leader of a $24 million drug operation got off the streets of Mobile, and is potentially off to prison for several decades.

December

  1. Air Force plane appears stuck under I-10 overpass

A U.S. Air Force plane appeared stuck under an I-10 overpass in Santa Rosa County near Milton on Friday, Dec. 17.

