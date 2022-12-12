MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 2022 quickly coming to a close the City of Mobile has started planning events for 2023. There are already many events scheduled including some LoDa Artwalks, musical performances and community events.

The calendar of events for January 2023 is already getting full. Here’s what’s on the list:

EventDateTimeLocation
Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood MacJan. 6, 20238 p.m.Saenger Theatre
Kids Day: Power Wheels RaceJan. 8, 202310 a.m.Trimmier Park
Institute for Supply Management MeetingJan. 10, 20236 p.m.University of South Alabama
Winter Jam 2023Jan. 146 p.m.Mobile Civic Center
Lighting of the Mardi Gras TreeJan. 145:30 p.m.Mardi Gras Park
Louis CKJan. 187:30 p.m.Saenger Theatre
The Temptation & The Four TopsJan. 197:30 p.m.Mobile Civic Center
Symphonic InnovationsJan. 217:30 p.m.Saenger Theatre
Symphonic InnovationsJan. 222:30 p.m.Saenger Theatre
Jason Isbell & The 400 UnitJan. 258 p.m.Saenger Theatre
5th Annual King Cake-OffJan. 275 p.m.Mobile Civic Center
Reese’s Senior Bowl Team PracticesJan. 3111:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.Hancock Whitney Stadium

Practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl starts on Jan. 31 and goes until Feb. 2 with the Mardi Gras Kickoff Parade happening on Feb. 3 and the actual game happening on Feb. 4.

