MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 2022 quickly coming to a close the City of Mobile has started planning events for 2023. There are already many events scheduled including some LoDa Artwalks, musical performances and community events.
The calendar of events for January 2023 is already getting full. Here’s what’s on the list:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac
|Jan. 6, 2023
|8 p.m.
|Saenger Theatre
|Kids Day: Power Wheels Race
|Jan. 8, 2023
|10 a.m.
|Trimmier Park
|Institute for Supply Management Meeting
|Jan. 10, 2023
|6 p.m.
|University of South Alabama
|Winter Jam 2023
|Jan. 14
|6 p.m.
|Mobile Civic Center
|Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree
|Jan. 14
|5:30 p.m.
|Mardi Gras Park
|Louis CK
|Jan. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Saenger Theatre
|The Temptation & The Four Tops
|Jan. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Mobile Civic Center
|Symphonic Innovations
|Jan. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Saenger Theatre
|Symphonic Innovations
|Jan. 22
|2:30 p.m.
|Saenger Theatre
|Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
|Jan. 25
|8 p.m.
|Saenger Theatre
|5th Annual King Cake-Off
|Jan. 27
|5 p.m.
|Mobile Civic Center
|Reese’s Senior Bowl Team Practices
|Jan. 31
|11:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.
|Hancock Whitney Stadium
Practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl starts on Jan. 31 and goes until Feb. 2 with the Mardi Gras Kickoff Parade happening on Feb. 3 and the actual game happening on Feb. 4.
