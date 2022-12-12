Aerial view of the Downtown Mobile, Alabama skyline and cityscape on a clear day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 2022 quickly coming to a close the City of Mobile has started planning events for 2023. There are already many events scheduled including some LoDa Artwalks, musical performances and community events.

The calendar of events for January 2023 is already getting full. Here’s what’s on the list:

Event Date Time Location Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac Jan. 6, 2023 8 p.m. Saenger Theatre Kids Day: Power Wheels Race Jan. 8, 2023 10 a.m. Trimmier Park Institute for Supply Management Meeting Jan. 10, 2023 6 p.m. University of South Alabama Winter Jam 2023 Jan. 14 6 p.m. Mobile Civic Center Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree Jan. 14 5:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Park Louis CK Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Saenger Theatre The Temptation & The Four Tops Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. Mobile Civic Center Symphonic Innovations Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. Saenger Theatre Symphonic Innovations Jan. 22 2:30 p.m. Saenger Theatre Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Jan. 25 8 p.m. Saenger Theatre 5th Annual King Cake-Off Jan. 27 5 p.m. Mobile Civic Center Reese’s Senior Bowl Team Practices Jan. 31 11:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. Hancock Whitney Stadium

Practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl starts on Jan. 31 and goes until Feb. 2 with the Mardi Gras Kickoff Parade happening on Feb. 3 and the actual game happening on Feb. 4.