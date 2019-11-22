Lonnie Burnett named president of University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lonnie Burnett has been named President of The University of Mobile after serving as interim president since May. A news release issued by the school quotes Board Chairman Fred Wilson as saying, “Burnett stepped into that role with vision, energy and a deep love for the Baptist-affiliated university.”
In the release, Burnett states, “The University of Mobile is a special place. While we have a beautiful campus with great academic programs and facilities, it is our people who make the University of Mobile unique. It’s a place where students are known, educated and mentored by dedicated faculty and staff who ensure they are gaining more than just a degree from college. We truly believe we are advancing ‘Higher Education for a Higher Purpose.”
Burnett becomes the school’s 5th President.