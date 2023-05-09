MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Longtime radio broadcaster Carmen Brown passed away Monday, according to Nspire U.

Brown was a leader in the Mobile community for over 30 years and worked with WKRG-FM and WKRG News 5, among other places. Brown also co-founded the jazz appreciation society Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed or MOJO.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Carmen Brown,” reads the post. “Carmen was an incomparable person, mentor, friend and family member. Full of wisdom and talent that she didn’t mind sharing with others. We will miss this great “Jazz Legend” and will keep her sweet spirit with us.”

A GoFundMe was previously created by Greg Bender, Brown’s only son, warning the public that the end of her life was near.

“We’re committed to helping my mom with her end-of-life transition,” said Greg Bender.

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2023. Because of several other pre-existing health complications, COVID-19 turned into pneumonia. Brown later learned she had terminal esophageal cancer.

Greg Bender said in the GoFundMe that Brown “decided against” treatments like chemotherapy or radiation and would prefer to die “comfortably at home surrounded by the people that love her and the memories she’s collected throughout the years.”