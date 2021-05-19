Longtime member of Excelsior band dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said longtime Excelsior band member Charles Hall has passed away.

“It’s hard to imagine any true Mobile event without the Excelsior Band, and for several decades Charles E. Hall held down the low end on tuba,” Stimpson said. “Today, we pray for Mr. Hall’s family and thank him for bringing music to the streets of our City for so many years.”







Hall was also a member of the Jackson State University Sonic Boom of The South Alumni Band, and encouraged many young Mobilians to pursue music and marching band at the college level, Stimpson said.

Hall began his career with the Excelsior Band in 1967. After a hiatus, he returned to the band after the death of the legendary E. B. Coleman.

Read his biography from the Excelsior band website below: